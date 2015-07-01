Anthrax release 2nd bourbon

Anthrax have introduced another limited-edition bourbon to the market.

Last year they released their Indians whiskey, named after the track on their 1987 album Among The Living. Now Anthrax have teamed up with Knob Creek for another bottling – this time called The Devil You Know, the title of a song from 2011’s Worship Music.

Mainman Scott Ian says: “If we find something we really like and that we actually drink ourselves, we think maybe our fans might like it too, so we want to make it available for them.

“We really enjoyed Indians, and obviously our fans did as well as it sold out really quickly.”

The Whiskey Wash report the band chose two barrels for the bourbon and each bottle comes with a card signed by the group.

It’s available to buy in the US from the Atlantic City Bottle Company for $59.

The group are working on the follow-up to Worship Music, with Ian recently stating they wouldn’t be rushed into releasing it. Anthrax have a number of live dates scheduled for this year, including a UK winter tour with Slayer.

Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest And Rodeo, CO

Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest And Carnival, IL

Sep 19: Baltimore Shindig Festical, MD

Sep 28: Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015, USA

Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park, Japan

Oct 25: Tilburg Theaters, Netherlands

Oct 26: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 31: A Coruna Coliseum, Spain

Nov 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 07: Vienna Planet TT Bank Austria Halle Gasometer B, Austria

Nov 08: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith De Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 13: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena. Germany

Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels AB Main Hall, Belgium

Nov 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: London O2 Academy, UK

Dec 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway