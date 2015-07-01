Anthrax release 2nd bourbon

Anthrax have introduced another limited-edition bourbon to the market.
Last year they released their Indians whiskey, named after the track on their 1987 album Among The Living. Now Anthrax have teamed up with Knob Creek for another bottling – this time called The Devil You Know, the title of a song from 2011’s Worship Music.
Mainman Scott Ian says: “If we find something we really like and that we actually drink ourselves, we think maybe our fans might like it too, so we want to make it available for them.
“We really enjoyed Indians, and obviously our fans did as well as it sold out really quickly.”
The Whiskey Wash report the band chose two barrels for the bourbon and each bottle comes with a card signed by the group.
It’s available to buy in the US from the Atlantic City Bottle Company for $59.
The group are working on the follow-up to Worship Music, with Ian recently stating they wouldn’t be rushed into releasing it. Anthrax have a number of live dates scheduled for this year, including a UK winter tour with Slayer.
Anthrax 2015 tour dates
Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest And Rodeo, CO
Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest And Carnival, IL
Sep 19: Baltimore Shindig Festical, MD
Sep 28: Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015, USA
Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park, Japan
Oct 25: Tilburg Theaters, Netherlands
Oct 26: Paris Zenith, France
Oct 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 31: A Coruna Coliseum, Spain
Nov 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 07: Vienna Planet TT Bank Austria Halle Gasometer B, Austria
Nov 08: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany
Nov 10: Munich Zenith De Kulturhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 13: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany
Nov 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena. Germany
Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Brussels AB Main Hall, Belgium
Nov 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK
Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK
Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 20: London O2 Academy, UK
Dec 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway