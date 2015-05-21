Trending

Anthrax won’t be rushed

By Louder  

Scott Ian insists 11th album will be finished on band's own terms

Anthrax won’t be rushed into completing their 11th album, Scott Ian has insisted.

He previously said that work on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music would be finished next month.

But now Ian tells Tulsa World: “There’s really no reason for us to put an end date or cap on the writing, if you keep coming up with ideas.

“We felt like we had a lot of really strong ideas. Having recorded a lot of it, I’m just glad we have so much great material.”

He says 17 tracks have been laid down and adds: “When it’s done and we’re happy, then we’ll make a decision.”

The untitled work is expected towards the end of this year or early next year – depending on when the band complete the work.

Anthrax are currently touring the US, with drummer Charlie Benante having missed the first weeks of the journey as a result of continuing hand problems. Ian is the host of this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards ceremony.