Anthrax won’t be rushed into completing their 11th album, Scott Ian has insisted.

He previously said that work on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music would be finished next month.

But now Ian tells Tulsa World: “There’s really no reason for us to put an end date or cap on the writing, if you keep coming up with ideas.

“We felt like we had a lot of really strong ideas. Having recorded a lot of it, I’m just glad we have so much great material.”

He says 17 tracks have been laid down and adds: “When it’s done and we’re happy, then we’ll make a decision.”

The untitled work is expected towards the end of this year or early next year – depending on when the band complete the work.

Anthrax are currently touring the US, with drummer Charlie Benante having missed the first weeks of the journey as a result of continuing hand problems. Ian is the host of this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards ceremony.