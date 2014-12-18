Anthrax produce Indians bourbon

Anthrax have released a limited-edition bourbon whiskey named after one of their hit songs.

The thrash icons have called their unique bourbon Indians, after their 1987 single. It’s available exclusively in the USA, and only to certain states.

It retails at $75 a bottle and is said to “taste like no other due to its particular blend and the barrel it was aged in.”

Bass player Frank Bello says: “We’ve been wanting to come up with a special item like this, something that was unusual, one-of-a-kind, not a t-shirt or hoodie or poster. And Indians was perfect.”

The Jefferson Reserve Indians is available only through Atlantic City Bottle Company and each bottle comes with a signed piece of the stave of the barrel the bourbon was aged in.

It comes as Anthrax celebrate their sixth Grammy nomination. Their cover of Black Sabbath’s Neon Knights for the tribute album Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life is up for Best Metal Performance.

Drummer Charlie Benante says: “It’s been an honour every time we’ve been nominated, but this one is particularly special. To have been asked to contribute Neon Knights to Ronnie’s tribute album was an honour on its own. To have it nominated for a Grammy is just beyond the best.”

Bello said this week that his short spell with Helmet in 2004 made him a better musician.