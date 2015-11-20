Anthrax issue live Madhouse stream

Anthrax have released a live stream of their classic tack Madhouse.
It was recorded at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza in 1987 and features on their Spreading The Disease: 30th Anniversary Remastered Edition, out now.
Drummer Charlie Benante said: “We wanted to do something special for our fans to celebrate the anniversary of Spreading the Disease.
“We took the idea to Universal a couple of years ago and have been very hands-on with them, creating this special, deluxe edition that we think our fans will really like.”
Anthrax will release their 11th studio album entitled For All Kings on February 26. They’ll kick off their UK tour with Slayer this weekend and then return to the US for a run of shows with Lamb Of God in 2016.
Spreading The Disease: 30th Anniversary Remasted Edition tracklist
DISC 1
- A.I.R.
- Lone Justice
- Madhouse
- S.S.D./Stand Or Fall
- The Enemy
- Aftershock
- Armed And Dangerous
- Medusa
- Gung-Ho
- Medusa (Joey Belladonna demo)
DISC 2
- A.I.R. (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Metal Thrashing Mad (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- The Enemy (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Madhouse (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Howling Furies (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Armed And Dangerous (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Gung-Ho (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Soldiers of Metal (Live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza, 1987)
- Lone Justice (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Gung-Ho (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Metal Thrashing Mad (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Raise Hell (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Stand Or Fall (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Aftershock (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Armed And Dangerous (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- Madhouse (Rhythm track tape, 1984)
- The Enemy (Rhythm track tape, 1984)