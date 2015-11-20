Anthrax issue live Madhouse stream

Anthrax have released a live stream of their classic tack Madhouse.

It was recorded at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza in 1987 and features on their Spreading The Disease: 30th Anniversary Remastered Edition, out now.

Drummer Charlie Benante said: “We wanted to do something special for our fans to celebrate the anniversary of Spreading the Disease.

“We took the idea to Universal a couple of years ago and have been very hands-on with them, creating this special, deluxe edition that we think our fans will really like.”

Anthrax will release their 11th studio album entitled For All Kings on February 26. They’ll kick off their UK tour with Slayer this weekend and then return to the US for a run of shows with Lamb Of God in 2016.

Spreading The Disease: 30th Anniversary Remasted Edition tracklist

DISC 1

A.I.R. Lone Justice Madhouse S.S.D./Stand Or Fall The Enemy Aftershock Armed And Dangerous Medusa Gung-Ho Medusa (Joey Belladonna demo)

DISC 2