Anthrax show off For All Kings cover

Anthrax have unveiled the cover artwork for 11th album For All Kings, which will be released in February.

It was created by previous collaborator Alex Ross, after drummer Charlie Benante came up with a concept connected to the sleeve of 2011’s Worship Music.

He says: “My idea was to show this hall, and these huge statues of kings – who, of course, are us – tying in with the last album cover with the creatures who are drawn in with our Anthrax ‘A’.

“You see those creatures in this hall trying to reach up at these kings. It’s beautiful, it’s grandiose. It’s going to be a great album cover.”

For All Kings – Anthrax’s first album since Jon Donais replaced Rob Caggiano – is launched on February 26. It’s been preceded by the release of lead track Evil Twin. The band commence a UK tour with Slayer later this week, to be followed by a North American run with Lamb Of God. They’re featured in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.