Anthrax issue Breathing Lightning video

Anthrax have released a lyric video for their track Breathing Lightning, taken from 11th album For All Kings.

The follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music will be launched on February 26 (tomorrow).

Drummer Charlie Benante has admitted he was dubious about letting his colleagues hear the music when he’d written it, telling Yahoo: “It wasn’t like the other songs that we were writing. I was going for more of a really good riffing song – it reminded me of Zeppelin.”

Guitarist Scott Ian says: “The whole thing coalesced into this idea of getting to a point in your life where you’re committing to what you want to do, even if it’s the hardest path you’re ever going to take. Breathing Lightning is about pushing forward and not letting anything stand in your way.”

Anthrax kick off an American tour with Iron Maiden on March 1.