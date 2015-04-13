Anthrax Thrones track is 'tip of iceberg' - Ian

Scott Ian says Anthrax’s Game Of Thrones track Soror Irrumator is indicative of their next album – but it’s “just the tip of the iceberg.”

The song, streaming below, appeared on the hit TV series’ recent mixtape, while the thrash icons continue work on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music.

Ian tells The Sick Room Podcast: “We felt strong enough about it to put it out there as the first thing anyone was going to hear new from us – but it barely scratches the surface.”

He adds: “Worship Music was a great record, and I think we have an even better record coming. We’re working on lead guitar now.”

But it’ll take another “month or two” to complete work because the band have touring commitments to fulfil.

Ian previously described the upcoming album as “very angry” and a return to their roots. Anthrax tour North America later this month with Volbeat and Crobot, then appear on Motorhead’s Motorboat cruise in September.