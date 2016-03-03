Anthrax deliver Blood Eagle Wings video

Anthrax have released an eight-minute torture-themed video for their track Blood Eagle Wings, featuring Donnie Darko actor James Duval.

It appears on their 11th album, For All Kings, which was launched last month.

Guitarist Scott Ian tells Rolling Stone: “I think it’s our masterpiece. It’s the biggest, coolest thing we’ve ever written.”

He adds: “Any great city, whether it’s London, Rome, Paris, New York, Los Angeles – these cities are alive because of how many people were killed to make them what they are. How much blood was spilled over time.”

Director Jack Bennett says the promo “serves this concept that progress is brutal. Civilisations progress in a way that is violent.”

Anthrax are currently touring South America with Iron Maiden.