Anthrax announce 40th anniversary European/UK tour dates for 2022

Anthrax have announced a European and UK tour for 2022 in honour of their 40th anniversary.

The tour will mark the veteran thrash metallers' first European/UK tour since the summer of 2019, and kicks off in Birmingham on September 27 in 2022, before finishing up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5.

Joining the band will be Municipal Waste as special guests on all 28 dates.

Drummer Charlie Benante explains, "It sure has been a long time since we rock’n’rolled in the UK and Europe, but we’re coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys. Being that we can’t get over there until 2022, we’re going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one.

"We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary - hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! - but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!"



While vocalist Joey Belladonna says, "There's just something special about Europe. Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."

Tickets will go on sale from August 20 at 10am BST.

(Image credit: Press)

Sept 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Sept 29: Manchester Academy, UK

Sept 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Oct 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 10: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BE

Oct 11: Tilburg 013, NL

Oct 13: Paris Bataclan, FR

Oct 14: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, DE

Oct 15: Leipzig Werk 2, DE

Oct 17: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, DK

Oct 18: Gothenburg Tradgarn, SE

Oct 19: Stockholm Annexet, SE

Oct 21: Oulu Tullisali, FI

Oct 22: Turku Logomo, FI

Oct 23: Talinn Kultuurikatel, EE

Oct 25: Warsaw Stodola, PL

Oct 26: Frankfurt Batschapp, DE

Oct 27: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE

Oct 29: Brno Sono, CZ

Oct 31: Budapest Babra Negra, HU

Nov 01: Zagreb Culture Factory, HR

Nov 02: Vienna Arena, AT

Nov 04: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 05: Zurich Komplex, CH