Annihilator unveil promo for Snap

Annihilator have released a video for their track Snap.

The song is taken from the Canadian metal outfit’s latest album Suicide Society, which was issued last month via UDR Music.

Mainman Jeff Waters handled vocal duties on the album after previous singer Dave Padden’s decision to leave the band. Waters previously said: “In hindsight, I was lucky to have him for 11 years, because he helped save my butt for quite a few years when, without a singer, I would have tanked.”

On Suicide Society, Waters adds: “Metal fans will likely sport evil, satisfied grins on their faces, when they hear this record, but in the words of Joe Perry, ‘Let the music do the talking’”

A video for the record’s title track was unveiled in July.