Anima Mundi bring tour to UK

Anima Mundi will bring their 20th anniversary tour to the UK in May, they’ve confirmed.

The five-date run will follow the launch of latest album I, Me, Myself, which features Michel Bermudez in place of vocalist Emmanuel Pirko Farrath.

The Cuban prog outfit recently explained: “The relationship between Anima Mundi and Emmanuel stays as good as always. He is now living in the USA for a long period of time. We will keep our eyes open for future collaboration.”

They add: “Michel is a trainer singer, with a clear and high vocal reach and melodic tone. We are looking forward with faith.”

Support on the UK dates comes from Rikard Sjoblom of Beardfish and Big Big Train, who’ll release solo album The Unbendable Sleep next month.

Tickets are on sale now via The Merch Desk.

May 25: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

May 26: Manchester Sound Control

May 27: Leamington Spa Zephyr Loungs

May 28: London Camden Barfly

May 29: Southampton Talking Heads