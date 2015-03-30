Anekdoten launch Get Out Alive

Anekdoten have released their track Get Out Alive from their upcoming sixth album Until All The Ghosts Are Gone.

Released on April 10, it’s their first since 2007’s A Time Of Day, and appears via the Swedish outfit’s own label, Virta.

Bassist and vocalist Jan Erik Liljestrom says: “How to pick a first single from the forthcoming album? Choose a song that is fairly representative and has a bit of everything in it, but is less than 10 minutes long. That the first line in the lyrics is, ‘Hello my friend’ is a bonus in this case.”

Liljestrom, guitarist Nicklas Barker, drummer Peter Nordins and cellist/keyboardist Anna Sofi Dahlberg are joined on the record by a number of guest musicians, including King Crimson and Steven Wilson collaborator Theo Travis and ex Opeth keyboardist Per Wiberg.

Until All The Ghosts Are Gone tracklist