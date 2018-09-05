Andrew WK challenges negativity in You’re Not Alone video

Andrew WK has released a video for his new single You’re Not Alone.

It’s the title track from his latest album, which arrived in March this year via Sony Music.

The eye-catching video was directed by Jon Danovic and shot with a negative filter.

The vocalist explains: “You're Not Alone, as a song, an album, and a music video, seeks to acknowledge and amplify the presence of a power that's both dark and light – to celebrate the transcendent beauty in both negative and positive experiences while maintaining a determined and resilient spirit throughout.

“By inverting every polarity and reflecting every opposite, we can unite the highest and lowest parts of ourselves, and rejoice in the ever-contrasting intensity of being alive.”

WK previously released a promo for Music Is Worth Living For and, in February, was named Person Of The Year by the American Association of Suicidology for spreading positivity through his music and lyrics.

He’s currently on tour across North America.

Andrew WK 2018 North American tour dates

Sep 05: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

Sep 06: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Sep 07: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Sep 08: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Sep 09: Vancouver Imperial, BC

Sep 11: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

Sep 13: Winnipeg Park Theatre, MB

Sep 14: Minneapolis Varsity Theatre, MN

Sep 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Sep 19: Kansas City The Record Bar, MO

Sep 21: Dallas Trees, TX

Sep 22: Austin Mohawk, TX

Sep 23: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Sep 26: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Sep 27: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Sep 28: Orlando The Beacham, FL