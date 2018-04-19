Andrew WK launches colossal new video for Music Is Worth Living For

Andrew WK has released a new video for his anthemic track Music Is Worth Living For.

The song features on his latest album You’re Not Alone – his first record since 2009’s 55 Cadillac – which launched last month via Sony Music.

Speaking about the Tim Dennesen-directed video, Andrew WK says: “Music Is Worth Living For finds me and my band in the throes of a colossal vision quest.

“Determined to party harder than ever, we steel ourselves against alien elements, and battle a formless but formidable storm.

"Multiplying myself, I attempt to transcend the whirling void by engaging in a series of flailing spiritual manoeuvres, vainly wrestling with the emptiness of my own soul.

“Alas, I discover I had already been consumed by my own triumphantly pathetic creation. And at this moment of devastatingly poignant clarity, I realise I'm back where I started, trapped inside the hardest party of all: Being alive.”

It’s also been announced that Andrew WK will perform the track on Conan on Tuesday, April 24.

He’ll wrap up a run of UK shows this weekend, with further dates planned across North America over the coming months.

Andrew WK 2018 tour dates

Apr 19: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Apr 20: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Apr 28: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Tampa The Orpheum Theatre, FL

May 01: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

May 03: Birmingham Saturn, AL

May 04: Concord Carolina Rebellion Festival, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 08: Louisville Diamond Pub, KY

May 09: Indianapolis Hi-Fi Lounge, IN

May 10: Grand Rapids Pyramid Scheme, MI

May 11: Maquoketa Codfish Hollow, IA

May 12: Chicago The Vic, IL

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion Festival, WI

May 15: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY

May 16: Toronto Opera House, ON

May 17: Boston Paradise, MA

May 18: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range Festival, OH

May 20: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

May 21: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 22: Millvale Mr. Smalls, PA

May 24: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Aug 18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV

Sep 04: Phoenix The Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Sep 05: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Sep 06: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Sep 07: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Sep 08: Seattle The Showbox @ The Market, WA

Sep 09: Vancouver Imperial, BC

Sep 11: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

Sep 13: Winnipeg The Park Theatre, MB

Sep 14: Minneapolis Varsity Theatre, MN

Sep 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Sep 19: Kansas City Record Bar, MO

Sep 21: Dallas Tree’s, TX

Sep 22: Austin The Mohawk, TX

Sep 23: Houston White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, TX

Sep 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Sep 26: Durham Motorco, NC

Sep 27: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Sep 28: Orlando The Beacham, FL