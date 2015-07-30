Anderson Ponty Band name live album

The Anderson Ponty Band have named the live CD/DVD package that’s to be launched this year.

Former Yes vocalist Jon Anderson and jazz-fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty have been collaborating on the project and recently announced a run of North American dates.

Now they’ve revealed their first release will be a live CD/DVD titled Better Late Than Never, which was recorded at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado in September in 2014.

Along with a selection of Ponty’s compositions, it features versions of Yes tracks including Owner Of A Lonely Heart, Roundabout and Wonderous Stories.

Ponty says: “Collaborating with Jon is unlike any project I have done before. I knew that we had plenty of musical affinities to make it work, but the result is way beyond my expectations.

“With Jon’s creative input we are not just rehashing the past but giving a new life to the music we started developing decades ago.”

Joining the pair are guitarist Jamie Glaser, keyboardist Wally Minko, bassist Baron Browne and drummer Raymond Griffin.

No firm release date has been announced, although the package is expected in October.