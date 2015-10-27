Anathema trail live DVD

Anathema have released their acoustic performance of Untouchable Part 1 at Liverpool Cathedral in March.

It’s taken from live release A Sort Of Homecoming, set for launch via Kscope on October 30 (Friday).

The band’s Vincent Cavanagh says: “I’m really happy that this night in particular has been preserved. As anyone from Liverpool will tell you, to be given the chance to play the cathedral is a huge honour. The place is absolutely huge. Just look at the cover – it was like doing a gig in Erebor!”

Anathema undertook a run of acoustic cathedral shows following the release of 10th album Distant Satellites last year. They play Manchester Cathedral on November 4, with support from Trail Of Dead frontman Conrad Keely.

Anathema live in Liverpool