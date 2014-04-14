Anathema tease The Lost Song Part 3

Anathema have released a brief teaser clip from their track The Lost Song Part 3 from upcoming 10th album Distant Satellites.

They describe the follow-up to 2012’s Weather Systems as “the culmination of everything we have been working on in our musical path,” and add: “It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.”

It’s set for release via Kscope on June 9. Anathema are continuing to add dates to their European tour, with the following UK and Ireland appearances confirmed:

May 31: Celebr8.3 festival (acoustic)

Jun 12: Leamington Spa Assembly (acoustic)

Jun 13: Download festival

Jun 15: Gloucester Cathedral (acoustic)

Sep 18: Belfast Limelight

Sep 19: Dublin Button Factory

Anathema: The Lost Song Part 3 clip