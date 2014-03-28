Anathema Reveal ‘Beautiful, Intense’ Album

Anathema have confirmed their 10th album is called Distant Satellites, and it’s set for release on June 9 via Kscope.

They describe the follow-up to 2012′s Weather Systems as “the culmination of everything we have been working on in our musical path,” and add: “It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.

“There is beauty, intensity, drama, quietude, and extra musical dimensions that we have previously only hinted at. It is all built on the song writing chemistry of Daniel, John and Vincent Cavanagh – and the haunting voice of Lee Douglas.”

Steven Wilson mixed some of the tracks, while the others were prepared by Christer-Andre Cederbeg, who also worked on Weather Systems.

The band have also confirmed a short run of UK concerts, starting with an appearance at the Celebr8.3 prog festival at the Islington Assembly Hall in London on May 31. They’ll appear there alongside Frost*, The Tangent, Twelfth Night, Karmakanic, Galahad and others. Anathema also play this year’s Download festival.

Anathema acoustic dates:

May 31: Celebr8.3

Jun 06: Leamington Spa Assembly

Jun 15: Gloucester Cathedral