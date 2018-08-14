Anathema announce compilation album Internal Landscapes 2008-2018

Anathema have announced that they’ll release a compilation album titled Internal Landscapes 2008-2018 on October 26.

The 13-track record will feature material recorded on the Kscope label, and comes just days after it was revealed that the band would head out on the Ambient Acoustic tour in September and October and appear at Kscope’s 10th anniversary show at London’s Union Chapel on October 2.

Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh says: “The band isn’t just a way of life, its been much more than that. To us, as a family, writing music of such honesty, and reaching people who feel it similarly, is as profound an expression of art and life as its possible to be.

“People have said to me it must be cathartic to write songs like this. I often say the real gift is in the people I do it with. For what we share and what we mean to each other when all is said and done… the landscapes are internal.”

Internal Landscapes 2008-2018 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Anathema - Internal Landscapes 2008-2018

1. Anathema

2. Untouchable (Part 1)

3. Untouchable (Part 2)

4. Thin Air

5. Ariel

6. Can't Let Go

7. Dreaming Light

8. Are You There?

9. J'ai Fait Une Promesse

10. Leaving It Behind

11. Springfield

12. Distant Satellites

13. Internal Landscapes

Anathema UK and European 2018 tour dates

Sep 28: Lille Theatre Le Splendid, France

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Oct 02: London Union Chapel, UK (10 Years Of Kscope)

Oct 03: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Oct 04: Glasgow The Mackintosh Church, UK