Anathema announce Ambient Acoustic UK and European tour

Anathema have announced an Ambient Acoustic tour for later this year.

They’ll head out on the road as a four-piece, with Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh along with Lee and John Douglas, and have lined up four shows in the UK and a further three in Europe throughout September and October.

Guitarist Daniel explains: “Welcome to a new Anathema experience: Ambient Acoustic.

“In exploring what we might do to expand the music still further, out of thin air came the idea to arrange music in a ‘third way’, in the space between the acoustic band and the live rock band.

“With ‘ambient acoustic’ we feel more free to explore many textures, mixing live loops, piano, strings, percussion, electronics, guitars and voices, all within the essence of the songs and the emotions they carry.

“We hope you enjoy this next chapter of the story, the journey of discovery, of searching for something that can never really be found.”

Support acts will be announced in due course.

In addition to the Ambient Acoustic dates, Anathama will help record label Kscope celebrate their 10th anniversary at a special show at London’s Union Chapel on October 2.

They’ll be joined on the night by Paul Draper, Iamthemorning and Gleb Kolyadin, with tickets for the concert available from the venue’s website.

Anathema UK and European 2018 tour dates

Sep 28: Lille Theatre Le Splendid, France

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Oct 02: London Union Chapel, UK (10 Years Of Kscope)

Oct 03: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Oct 04: Glasgow The Mackintosh Church, UK