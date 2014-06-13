Anathema add UK dates

Anathema have added more UK dates to their previously-announced September shows in support of acclaimed latest album Distant Satellites.

The band will appear at the Download festival today (Friday), followed by an acoustic show at Gloucester Cathedral on Sunday. Then they head off across Europe, before returning to the UK and Ireland.

Distant Satellites was released this week. Prog described the title, awarded Album Of The Month, as a “divine release.” Metal Hammer called it “masterfully balanced, compelling and infectious.”

Daniel Cavanagh recently said: “It’s the culmination of everything we have been working on in our musical path. It contains almost every conceivable element of the heartbeat of Anathema music that it is possible to have.”

Tickets for their September shows are on sale now. The album is available via Kscope Music, Omerch.eu and iTunes.

Sep 18: Belfast Limelight (previously announced)

Sep 19: Dublin Button Factory (previously announced)

Sep 21: Glasgow ABC2

Sep 22: Newcastle Academy 2

Sep 23: Manchester Academy 3

Sep 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 26: London Koko

Sep 27: Bristol Thekla

Sep 28: Southampton Talking Heads