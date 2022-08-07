Amplifier unveil new range of The Octopus t-shirts

UK prog rockers Amplifier have released a new range of vibrantly colourful t-shirts inspired by their 2011 album The Octopus.

"I wanted to mix it up a bit this year - so I changed the materials I was working with - and those of you that are now collectors - you'll notice that there is a difference with this years batch being much more vibrant and punchy," says the band's guitarist and singer Sel Balamir. "A good way to describe the difference is like the difference you get between printing a colour photo on plain paper and photo paper."

The band are currently working on their seventh full-length studio release Gargantuan. The follow-up to 2017's Trippin' with Dr. Faustus was originally slated for a May release and will now be released later this year.

"We were hoping to have this ready by May, but you know how it goes - one thing leads to another and the whole thing keeps getting bigger and bigger," the band add.

Balamir has recently released two solo albums, Swell and ( )rphans, both of which are available from his Bandcamp page (link below).

