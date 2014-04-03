Amplifier Sign To Superball

Amplifier have signed a record deal with Superball Music and they'll release fifth album Mystoria later this year via the label.

And frontman Sel Balamir says the band are delighted after being made “an offer they couldn’t refuse.”

He explains: “Music and art is about creative thought, and it’s a kind of game to us, which the music industry often forgets. The guys at Superball share the vibe.”

Label boss Thomas Waber adds: “We’ve been talking to Amplifier for a long time about working together. We were always of the opinion that, one day, the time would come. After listening to their new demos, I knew the time had definitely arrived.”

Balamir and co are currently at work in Rockfield Studios in Wales. They’ll appear at the inaugural Beyond The Redshift festival in London on May 10, which is curated by Cult Of Luna and sponsored by Prog.