Amplifier Open Up for Mystoria

Premiere: View lyric video for track from upcoming 5th album

Amplifier have premiered a lyric video for their track Open Up, taken from upcoming fifth album Mystoria – due on September 8 via Superball Music.

The alternative take is available as a free instant download for those who pre-order the record, due on September 8 via Superball Music.

The band say of the track: “Open Up is a song about surprises – and that’s a handy word to use when we talk about Mystoria.”

Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said: “We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”

They launch a European tour in October, which includes two UK dates alongside Kerbdog and others – one at the Ritz in Manchester on November 15, and the other at the Forum in London on November 16.

Mystoria is available for pre-order now in a range of formats.

Tracklist

  1. Magic Carpet

  2. Black Rainbow

  3. Named After Rocky

  4. Cat’s Cradle

  5. Bride

  6. Open Up

  7. OMG

  8. The Meaning Of If

  9. Crystal Mountain

  10. Crystal Anthem

