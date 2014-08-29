Amplifier Open Up for Mystoria

Amplifier have premiered a lyric video for their track Open Up, taken from upcoming fifth album Mystoria – due on September 8 via Superball Music.

The alternative take is available as a free instant download for those who pre-order the record, due on September 8 via Superball Music.

The band say of the track: “Open Up is a song about surprises – and that’s a handy word to use when we talk about Mystoria.”

Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said: “We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”

They launch a European tour in October, which includes two UK dates alongside Kerbdog and others – one at the Ritz in Manchester on November 15, and the other at the Forum in London on November 16.

Mystoria is available for pre-order now in a range of formats.

Tracklist