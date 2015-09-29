Amorphis release Death Of A King video

Amorphis have released a video for their track Death Of A King.

It’s taken from their album Under The Red Cloud, which was launched earlier this month via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen recently revealed that the band left the choice of singles to producer Jens Brogen – because they couldn’t decide themselves.

Holopainen said: “There’s lots of elements in the songs, but every note and element is in perfect harmony – so the result is heavy and melodic. Under The Red Cloud will be in my personal top three Amorphis albums.”

Under The Red Cloud is on sale now.

Tracklist