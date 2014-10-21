Amon Amarth tour with Huntress

Amon Amarth have confirmed a tour of the UK in January, with support from Huntress.

The Swedish outfit are continuing to promote ninth album Deceiver Of The Gods, which was released last year.

They say: “Get ready this January for a Viking invasion! We’ll be making an extensive UK expedition where we’ll be pillaging smaller clubs in virtually every nook and cranny of the country. Don’t miss this awesome night of metal and we will take no prisoners!”

Frontman Johan Hegg stars in period movie Northmen – A Viking Saga, which launches this week. Tour tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. London thrashers Savage Messiah are the opening act for all dates.

Amon Amarth and Huntress tour

Jan 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Jan 17: Plymouth The Hub

Jan 18: Bristol Thekla

Jan 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 21: Norwich Waterfront

Jan 22: Colchester Arts Center

Jan 23: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Jan 24: Stoke Sugarmill

Jan 25: Manchester Academy 2

Jan 27: Glasgow Classic Grand

Jan 28: Leeds Stylus

Jan 29: Newcastle University

Jan 30: Leamington The Assembly

Jan 31: Southampton 1865