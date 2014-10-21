Amon Amarth tour with Huntress

Amon Amarth have confirmed a tour of the UK in January, with support from Huntress.
The Swedish outfit are continuing to promote ninth album Deceiver Of The Gods, which was released last year.
They say: “Get ready this January for a Viking invasion! We’ll be making an extensive UK expedition where we’ll be pillaging smaller clubs in virtually every nook and cranny of the country. Don’t miss this awesome night of metal and we will take no prisoners!”
Frontman Johan Hegg stars in period movie Northmen – A Viking Saga, which launches this week. Tour tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. London thrashers Savage Messiah are the opening act for all dates.
Amon Amarth and Huntress tour
Jan 16: Brighton Concorde 2
Jan 17: Plymouth The Hub
Jan 18: Bristol Thekla
Jan 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Jan 21: Norwich Waterfront
Jan 22: Colchester Arts Center
Jan 23: Oxford O2 Academy 2
Jan 24: Stoke Sugarmill
Jan 25: Manchester Academy 2
Jan 27: Glasgow Classic Grand
Jan 28: Leeds Stylus
Jan 29: Newcastle University
Jan 30: Leamington The Assembly
Jan 31: Southampton 1865