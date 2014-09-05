Trending

Amon Amarth Hegg in Viking movie trailer

By Metal Hammer  

Watch singer in his role as warrior Valli

Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg features in the trailer for upcoming adventure film Northmen – A Viking Saga.

Hegg stars as Viking warrior Valli in the movie, which was filmed in South Africa and Germany and is set for release on October 23.

Johan says: “Valli is a very experienced warrior and has a strong bond with his younger brother Bjorn. Valli looks brutal with his broad back and leather-dominated clothing. He has already experienced and survived a great deal. His face is full of scars.”

Hegg’s Viking-related lyrics with Amon Amarth – and his imposing physical stature – helped him land the role.

Ralph Dietrich, chief executive officer of the film’s production company Ascot Elite Entertainment Group, says: “It is an honour to have metal icon Johan Hegg set sail with us and we could not be more excited. Such a fitting addition, Johan’s music, as the lead singer of Amon Amarth, is synonymous with the Viking experience that we are bringing to life in Northmen - A Viking Saga.”

Amon Amarth released their ninth album Deceiver Of The Gods in June.

