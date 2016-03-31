American Head Charge issue Let All The World Believe video

American Head Charge are debuting the video for their track Let All The World Believe with TeamRock.

The song is taken from the band’s album Tango Umbrella, released this month via Napalm Records. It’s their first album since 2005’s The Feeding.

AHC say: “We touched upon different directions. Our influences come from the early 90s, Ministry, Tool, PJ Harvey and so forth. We cover a lot on Tango Umbrella. If people dig it, Cool. If not, Go fuck yourself.”

Bassist Chad Hanks previously said: “Tango Umbrella, sonically, feels like a combination of The War Of Art and The Feeding.

“It’s a logical progression for us as we continue experimenting with different feels, sounds and vocal styles. It’s heavy in every way possible, and I really think our fans are going to love it.”

American Head Charge recently pulled out of their UK tour with Mushroomhead on two weeks’ notice.

American Head Charge Tango Umbrella tracklist