American Head Charge out of UK tour

American Head Charge have pulled out of their UK tour dates with Mushroomhead, giving just two weeks’ notice.
It’s the second time the band have cancelled scheduled UK dates on short notice, after they were replaced by The Defiled as support to Coal Chamber last year.
American Head Charge say: “Regretfully, American Head Charge has dropped off of the UK tour. This difficult decision was made due to unfortunate but personal circumstances and we are truly gutted. We’ll be back to the UK very soon.”
Mushroomhead will continue with the tour, although no replacement for AHC has been revealed as yet.
AHC release their album Tango Umbrella on March 25 via Napalm Records.
MUSHROOMHEAD UK TOUR 2016
Mar 18: Manchester Club Academy
Mar 19: Sheffield Corporation
Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 22: Glasgow Classic Grand
Mar 23: Newcastle Northumbria Uni
Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms
Mar 26: Bristol Marble Factory
Mar 27: Plymouth Hub
Mar 29: Cardiff The Globe
Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom
Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2
Apr 01: Southampton Engine Rooms
Apr 02: Norwich Waterfront
Apr 03: Reading Sub 89