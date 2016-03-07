American Head Charge out of UK tour

American Head Charge have pulled out of their UK tour dates with Mushroomhead, giving just two weeks’ notice.

It’s the second time the band have cancelled scheduled UK dates on short notice, after they were replaced by The Defiled as support to Coal Chamber last year.

American Head Charge say: “Regretfully, American Head Charge has dropped off of the UK tour. This difficult decision was made due to unfortunate but personal circumstances and we are truly gutted. We’ll be back to the UK very soon.”

Mushroomhead will continue with the tour, although no replacement for AHC has been revealed as yet.

AHC release their album Tango Umbrella on March 25 via Napalm Records.

MUSHROOMHEAD UK TOUR 2016

Mar 18: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 19: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Glasgow Classic Grand

Mar 23: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 26: Bristol Marble Factory

Mar 27: Plymouth Hub

Mar 29: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 01: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 02: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 03: Reading Sub 89