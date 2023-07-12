Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods Pro lowest price ever deal is music to my ears - with an impressive $50 saving

The Amazon Prime Day music deals don't show any signs of slowing down. I've seen epic discounts on turntables, stellar bargains on vinyl and now it's the turn of the beloved AirPods to get the Prime Day treatment. Right now you can bag 2nd generation AirPods Pro for only $199 over at Amazon - saving you a cool 20% off the normal price. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price they've ever been!

The ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro sit proudly in our guide to the best in-ear headphones and earbuds – and with good reason. The sound quality is brilliant, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time and they're sweat and water-resistant thanks to IPX4 tech.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $249 , now $199

Now is the time to grab those Apple AirPods you've always wanted. Now, just because they’re a bit older doesn’t mean you won’t get a tip-top audio delivery. Siri voice commands work a treat, they’re easy to pair with your iPhone and you’ll get 24 hours of music with the charging case in tow.

In Louder’s review, we said: “As well as looking better, the AirPods Pro are more comfortable than the cheaper versions. This is partly down to the internal tapers that conform to the shape of your ears but also because Apple has provided soft silicone tips this time around – and with three different sizes in the package, it's likely that you'll find one that fits just right.”

This deal is likely to disappear once Prime Day comes to a close at midnight tonight, so best be quick to grab the Apple AirPods Pro at this neat price.

Looking for more cut-price offers before the sales door slams shut? Then check out our Prime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals pages for some top offers.