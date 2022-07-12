Amazon smash open Prime Day - shred price of Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

The Prime Day music deals are in full swing on both sides of the Atlantic, but our eyes have been spinning faster than a Napalm Death album on 78rpm after seeing this eye-popping deal on the awesome Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ True Wireless Earbuds.

We thought we were seeing things at first, but only when we rubbed our eyes and took another glug of coffee did we realise that, yes, Amazon really have destroyed the price on these comfy earbuds – shredding the price from £119.15 down to £49.95 (opens in new tab) in the UK, and a 25% saving in the US –from £79.95 to $59.95 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: £119.15 , £49.95 (opens in new tab)

This is a simply amazing saving on these comfy in-ear headphones at Amazon UK. 58% off the RRP is hard to beat, especially for the quality of what you're getting. Dive in!

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: $79.95 , $59.95 (opens in new tab)

While the saving in the US doesn't quite match the one in the UK, you're still getting 25% off for a neat set of earbuds. Definitely worth a closer look.

They feature high up in our guide to the best in-ear headphones and earbuds thanks to their comfort and nifty battery life. Sure, they don’t have noise cancelling tech, but at these prices we’re certainly not complaining.

The sound is punchy and they can be switched between Low Power mode and High Performance mode – the latter of which gives you a distinct kick in the lugs. They’re also IPX5 rated so you can take them out and about when the weather is less than sunny and bright safe in the knowledge they’ll be safe and sound.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ True Wireless Earbuds also come with a variety of eartips to ensure you get comfort and these are well worth a purchase at this Prime Day price.

Looking for more deals? Then take a look at our best Prime Day headphone deals and our main Amazon Prime Day deals page where you'll find lots of goodies to get excited about.

US

UK