Amazon Prime Day 2022 just got a little louder with up to 51% off Beats Studio3 wireless headphones

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access deals event (opens in new tab) continues to produce gems - and for Amazon Prime customers in the US and UK there’s storming deals on the massively popular Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones.

Amazon US have ripped $180 from the list price, taking them down from $349.95 to $169.95 (opens in new tab). That’s a 51% saving on six colour variations: Matte Black, Red, White, Black & Red, Midnight Black and Shadow Gray.

In the UK, meanwhile, Amazon have dropped the price of the Beats Studio3 from £349.95 to £189 (opens in new tab). That’s 46% off and a saving of just over £160. This offer applies to Black, Blue, White, Dark Black, Grey, Matte Black and Red variants.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3: Save up to 51% (opens in new tab)

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones to warm up your ears, now is a pretty good time as any as Amazon US and Amazon UK have cut the price by $180 and £160 respectively.

The Beats Studio3 headphones are wireless and offer Pure Noise Cancelling tech to boost your music listening pleasure whether at home or on the road. They look the part thanks to a sleek design and great choice of colour variations, are comfortable to wear and deliver a rich, bass-forward sound.

Our review exclaimed that taking Metallica’s Hardwired for a spin caused sonic mayhem, with our reviewer likening the experience to "the worst hangover you’ve ever had." While that might not sound particularly positive, he added: "You can feel these Beats marching down your ear canal, elbows out. It’s pretty cool.”

If you're looking for more bargains, keep your eyes on our Amazon Prime Day deals 2022 live blog. And with Black Friday on the horizon, keep our Black Friday wireless headphones deals page bookmarked. We'll be filling it up with more top headphone deals before too long, along with highlighting the best Black Friday music deals.