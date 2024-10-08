Amazon’s Prime Day CD & vinyl sale is loaded with cut-price rock, metal and prog - here’s my top 10 picks

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here and that means there’s loads of cut-price stuff to get excited about - and that includes some amazing deals on CD and vinyl on both sides of the Atlantic.

I’ve picked out 10 eye-catching deals covering the worlds of rock, metal and prog that I think you should pick up. I’ll start with a handful of UK releases before I move on to what’s on sale in the US from Amazon.

First up is an album I bought way back in the mists of time from Glasgow’s fondly remembered 23rd Precinct record store: Guns N’ Roses blistering debut Appetite For Destruction. Amazon have knocked 25% off the 2CD deluxe edition, taking it down from £15.99 to £11.99. Along with those 12 famous album tracks, this collection also includes the 1986 Sound City Sessions, alongside songs including Move To The City and Mama Kin.

Iron Maiden played a huge part in getting me into music when I was a long-haired hooligan in the 80s, so it’s great to see the price of the Silver & Black Marble edition of Senjutsu reduced by 21% - taking it down from £23.69 to £18.65. This is an Amazon exclusive, so well worth picking up for the ol’ vinyl collection.

Another band that were hugely influential to me were Canadian prog gods Rush - and I still listen to them pretty much all the time. I’ve been waiting for a price drop on the 40th anniversary edition of Signals, and Amazon have obliged by shredding 29% off the price so rather than pay £139.92 for it, I can grab it for £111.98. It’s positively stuffed full of all things Rush and spans a total of seven discs.

When I started working for Louder (or TeamRock as it was 10 years ago) Slipknot were on the cusp of releasing .5: The Gray Chapter. TeamRock Radio played The Negative One and The Devil In I constantly and they wormed their way into my brain as a result. If you need to fill a Slipknot-shaped hole in your record collection, Amazon have cut the price of the pink vinyl, 2LP edition from £29.99 to £20.43.

Finally in the UK is Ghost’s 2018 studio album Prequelle, which Amazon have reduced from £26.58 to £22.59. Sure, it’s not a massive discount, but excellent production coupled with tracks like Rats and Dance Macabre are sure to get your Halloween party up and running.

It's time to move over to the US, where Amazon have also decided to shred dollars off the price of vinyl, and we'll start with Metallica's Ride The Lightning album on Electric Blue vinyl - down from $48 to $41. This, along with a bunch of other Metallica albums on coloured vinyl, was once a Walmart exclusive, but they're all now much more widely available.

And speaking of blue vinyl, you can currently get 12% off The Beatles 1967-1970 collection. This 3LP set has been reduced from $79.98 to $69.99. It’s pressed on 180g vinyl and features classics including Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love, Hello Goodbye and Hey Jude.

Another compilation album that might be of interest is Led Zeppelin’s Mothership. This 4LP edition is down by a whopping 32% - from $99.98 to $67.99 and is a great place to start your Led Zeppelin journey.

Two more classic artists round up my list - and the first is another Amazon exclusive, this time Bruce Springsteen’s Best Of on double red vinyl. It’s down from $42.98 to $34.70. It includes 18 tracks and there’s space for Born To Run, Thunder Road, The Ghost Of Tom Joad, and one of my favourites, early Springsteen song Growin’ Up.

Finally, there’s space for The Rolling Stones Singles: 1966-1971. Yes, it’s another compilation, but this one features a total of 18x7-inch singles. There’s 20% off over on Amazon, with the price down from $179.98 to $157.24.

