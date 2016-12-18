Alter Bridge's Tremonti gives guitar lessons while on tour

Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti says the changing face of the music business means the band have to find additional revenue streams.

With record sales at an all time low for artists across the genres, live shows and merchandise are more important than ever. And additional ways of making money – such as meet and greet sessions with fans – have been added to the mix to make up for the loss of revenue.

And Tremonti says he even gives guitar lessons while on the road with Alter Bridge.

He tells From Hero To Zero: “Records don’t sell as much anymore, so bands like us rely on live ticket sales, merchandising. It’s a different world.

“You just have to work harder. I personally give guitar lessons on show days.

“We used to not have these big meet-and-greets, now we did just the other day, we had 150 people at our meet-and-greets for VIP packages. You just have to put in the time, but the good thing about it is you get better personal relationships with your fans.

“You see some of the fans throughout whole tours and they’re fans for life.”

Echoing Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s recent comments that the music industry today is like “the Wild West,” Tremonti adds that the internet has changed the game entirely.

He says: “The internet has changed things in a lot of bad ways, but a lot of good ways.

“Back when we first started, you tried to get your demo on a local radio station and tried to get a record deal, and try to expose yourself by touring around close to where you live.

“Now, it’s a whole new game. When people ask me advice on how to get started, it’s the Wild Wild West, you don’t know how to do it anymore.”

But if there’s one thing that can set separate the wheat from the chaff, it’s talent.

“Still, it’s essential to write a good song and get exposure,” Tremonti says. “But the way you get exposure now is so different than the way it was before.”

Alter Bridge have a string of tour dates lined up for 2017, including an appearance at Download festival.

TeamRock have teamed up with Alter Bridge to offer fans an exclusive bundle purchase of the band’s new album The Last Hero.

Two packages are available, both of which come with a new Alter Bridge t-shirt design. The deal also includes six months free access to TeamRock+.

Jan 21: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Jan 22: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jan 24: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 25: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Jan 27: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Jan 28: Kansas City Voodoo Lounge At Harrah’s Casino, MO

Jan 31: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 01: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Feb 03: Montreal Metropols, QC

Feb 04: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Feb 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Feb 10: Silverspring The Fillmore, MD

Feb 12: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 14: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 16: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Feb 18: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Feb 19: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Feb 20: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Feb 22: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Apr 01: Auckland Powerstaion, New Zealand

Apr 03: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Apr 04: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Apr 06: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Apr 08: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Apr 29: Fort Myers Jetblue Park, FL

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Preston MAPFRE Stadium, IA

Jun 09-11: Download, UK

Jun 10: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 14-17: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16-18: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 30-Jul01: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Mark Tremonti: Unsung Hero