Scott Ian: I wish being recognised would translate to record sales

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian says he gets recognised in public all the time – but he wishes that would translate to record sales.

And the guitarist reports that if that happened, Anthrax would be as popular as pop star Adele.

Ian tells News Press: “I wish everybody that recognised me would buy the record. Then we’d be as big as Adele. I get recognised everywhere in public, but nine times out of 10, it’s people who recognise my face but they really have no clue.

“I wish there was a way to make this happen. ‘Oh you want a picture? OK, well buy the record right now and we’ll take a photo.’ You know, what do I get out of it?”

He adds: “Trust me, I can tell the difference between a person who’s really into the band and someone who’s walking up to me because they probably saw me in VH1 for half a second and they think they’re about to meet somebody famous.

“And I do my best not to destroy their hopes and dreams in those situations.”

Anthrax launched their 11th album For All Kings earlier this year. They recently supported Iron Maiden on their South American shows and continue their live dates at Fort Rock, Fort Myers, in Florida this weekend.

