Scott Ian: I wish being recognised would translate to record sales

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian says he gets recognised in public all the time – but he wishes that would translate to record sales.
And the guitarist reports that if that happened, Anthrax would be as popular as pop star Adele.
Ian tells News Press: “I wish everybody that recognised me would buy the record. Then we’d be as big as Adele. I get recognised everywhere in public, but nine times out of 10, it’s people who recognise my face but they really have no clue.
“I wish there was a way to make this happen. ‘Oh you want a picture? OK, well buy the record right now and we’ll take a photo.’ You know, what do I get out of it?”
He adds: “Trust me, I can tell the difference between a person who’s really into the band and someone who’s walking up to me because they probably saw me in VH1 for half a second and they think they’re about to meet somebody famous.
“And I do my best not to destroy their hopes and dreams in those situations.”
Anthrax launched their 11th album For All Kings earlier this year. They recently supported Iron Maiden on their South American shows and continue their live dates at Fort Rock, Fort Myers, in Florida this weekend.
Anthrax 2016 tour dates
Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL
May 01: Jacksonville Rocksville, FL
May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 21: Schaghticoke Rock’n Derby, NY
May 28: Dortmund Rock Im Revier, Germany
May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany
May 31: Sofia Winter Sports Palace, Bulgaria
Jun 01: Zagreb Zagrebacki Velesajam, Croatia
Jun 02: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Jun 03: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria
Jun 04: Luzern Sonisphere, Switzerland
Jun 06: Mannheim Zeltfestival, Germany
Jun 07: Hohenems Events Center, Austria
Jun 08: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France
Jun 09: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Solesborg SwedenRock, Sweden
Jun 14: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Jun 15: Cork Live At The Marquee, Ireland
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 18: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 25: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC
Jul 02: Helsinki Tuska Open Air, Finland
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 09: Oulu Jalometalli Festival, Finland
Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands
Jul 24: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy
Aug 14: Walton On Trent Bloodstock, UK
Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA