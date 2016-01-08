Alter Bridge start work on 5th album

Alter Bridge have begun work on their fifth album – and they’re offering a range of ways for their supporters to get involved.

The follow-up to 2013’s Fortress is being produced by Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette, and it’s expected to arrive in the autumn.

Guitarist Mark Tremonti last year told TeamRock Radio: “It could go in any direction. I’ve got a ton of ideas in all different styles. Last time it was just one heavy idea after another – hopefully this time we can branch out and bring something new to the table.”

Limited-edition tie-in products are being offered via Fret12.com and include guitars and drumsticks used during recording, lyric sheets, artwork and VIP access to the band.

Tremonti says: “We’re happy to be able to offer fans a few things they’ve asked for in the past.”

He’ll also release third Tremonti album Dust in April, while frontman Myles Kennedy will record with returning Guns N’Roses guitarist Slash in May. Tremonti play this year’s Download festival in June.