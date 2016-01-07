Slash bassist excited for his 'bro'

Slash solo band bassist Todd Kerns says he’s excited about his colleague reuniting with Guns N’ Roses – no matter how it affects their own band.

The reunion was confirmed this week, with two US festival appearances set to take place in April, and the chance of warm-up shows and a 25-date tour to be added.

Kerns admits he and the other members of the Conspirators had to keep quiet about the news, even though they’d known for many months.

He says in his blog: “That thing that everyone had wished for but never thought possible was quietly – and not so quietly – cooking under our very noses. To be this close to a history of rock’n’roll moment has been nothing short of incredible.

“As Slash’s bro I think this is a very exciting and important chapter for him. I support him wholeheartedly to dive into this experience.

“How it affects me really isn’t the point – this thing is bigger than all of us. I think it’s a healthy thing for the individuals involved as well as the great gift they are giving to the world. I accept that gift thankfully.”

Kerns intends to fill his downtime with enough projects to make him “wish there were at least two of me,” and reports that Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators plan to record their third album in May, and release it next year.

He continues: “As it stands I can only look back at the great things we have accomplished since 2010, and feel nothing but joy. What the future holds is inconsequential when compared with all that we have accomplished. I’m proud of what we have achieved and look to the future with nothing but exuberance and wonder.”

And although he never managed to see GNR first time round, he’s more hopeful this time, saying: “I know a guy…”

Meanwhile, Slash is featured alongside Paul Stanley of Kiss and Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains in documentary movie Turn It Up! which celebrates the history of the electric guitar. It’s set for launch on January 22.