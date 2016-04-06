Alter Bridge's Tremonti says album 'well under way'

Mark Tremonti confirms Alter Bridge are back in the studio recording their fifth album.

The guitarist says the band have begun tracking for the follow-up to 2013’s Fortress and they aim to launch it this year.

He tells Metal Wani: “I’m actually tracking today. We don’t have a specific date set yet but we’re trying as hard as we can to get the album out this year.

“We’re in the studio now. We’ve already tracked the bass and the drums for the album, I started my guitar tracking yesterday and I continue today. We’re well on our way.”

Tremonti last year told TeamRock Radio: “The album could go in any direction. I’ve got a ton of ideas in all different styles. Last time it was just one heavy idea after another – hopefully this time we can branch out and bring something new to the table.”

Meanwhile, Tremonti is set to release his third solo album Dust on April 29, as Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy enters the studio with returning Guns N’Roses guitarist Slash next month

Tremonti will trek Europe, with an appearance scheduled at Download festival in June. Alter Bridge will also tour North America later this summer.

Tremonti Dust tracklist

My Last Mistake The Cage Once Dead Dust Betray Me Tore My Heart Out Catching Fire Never Wrong Rising Storm Unable To See

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 17: St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jul 19: Pittsburgh, PA First Niagara Pavilion

Jul 20: Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Amphitheater

Jul 22: Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

Jul 23: 2016 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Jul 24: 2016 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Jul 26: Detroit, MI DTE Energy Amphitheater

Jul 27: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Jul 29: Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank of NH Pavilion, NH

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheater, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 19: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 13: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 16: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 22: Hartford DOdge Music Center, CT

Jul 23: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake THeme Park Resort, NY

Jul 26: Clarston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beaach Theater, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 06: Bangor Waterfront Concerts, ME

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 13: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA