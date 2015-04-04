Alter Bridge aim for album next year

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti says the band aim to start writing their fifth album this year, and release it next.

He’s currently concentrating on his second solo album, Cauterize, out in June, before turning his focus to the follow-up to Alter Bridge’s 2013 title Fortress.

Tremonti tells HNGN: “We’ll probably get together this year and get the ball rolling songwriting-wise, and 2016 is when we plan to hit the studio.

“We’ve got some offers for some shows later this year, but our schedules are so all over the place, that I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

And the guitarist plays down the chances of a Creed reunion, following the band’s 20th anniversary tour in 2013 and an album that was abandoned when relations with singer Scott Stapp broke down. Stapp recently left rehab after he suffered a public meltdown at the end of last year.

Tremonti says: “We haven’t spoken with Scott. We didn’t see eye-to-eye on the last tour – things kind of fell apart between us personally.

“I’m 40 years old, I’ve got three bands, and I just don’t have time in my life for any struggles. I want to enjoy my life. I don’t want to deal with any negativity.”

Tremonti tour the US starting on April 25, without bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, who’s busy with his dad’s band.