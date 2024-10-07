The Allman Brothers Band's final ever show is being released as a live album

In 2014 the Allman Brothers Band played their final live show at New York's Beacon Theatre, and now a recording of the performance is to be released as a live album. Final Concert 10-28-14 will be released digitally via Peach Records on October 25, with a triple CD set following on November 22.
“Having joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1991, I had no idea what I was getting myself into as a percussionist joining two drummers on stage,” says percussionist Marc Quinones. “Fast forward 23 years to the last show we played as the Allman Brothers Band. I feel honoured to have been part of such a historical musical force that was and is the ABB. Love live the ABB!”
The Allman Brothers lineup at the final show included Gregg Allman (Hammond B-3 organ, piano, acoustic guitar, vocals), Jaimoe (drums) and Butch Trucks (drums, tympani), alongside Warren Haynes (lead and slide guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (lead and slide guitar), Marc Quinones (congas, percussion, vocals) and Oteil Burbridge (bass, vocals).
The Brothers' marathon final show at the Beacon – a venue the band sold out over the course of 237 consecutive bookings – ended in the early hours of October 29, 2014, on the 40th anniversary of founder Duane Allman's death.
Full tracklist below. Final Concert 10-28-14 is available to pre-order now.
Allman Brothers Band: Final Concert 10-28-14 tracklist
Disc 1
Little Martha
Mountain Jam
Don’t Want You No More
It’s Not My Cross To Bear
One Way Out
Good Morning Little School Girl
Midnight Rider
The High Cost of Low Living
Hot ‘Lanta
Blue Sky
You Don’t Love Me/ Soul Serenade/ You Don’t Love Me
Disc 2
Statesboro Blues
Ain’t Wasting Time
Black Hearted Woman
The Sky Is Crying
Dreams
Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’
In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
JaMaBuBu
In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (reprise)
Disc 3
Melissa
Revival
Southbound
Mountain Jam Reprise
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
Mountain Jam Reprise 2
Whipping Post
Farewell Message
Trouble No More