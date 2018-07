Chilean djent botherers All Tomorrows are debuting their new video right now with Metal Hammer!

In the band’s own words, they say the video for Sol Agnates “depicts a surreal search carried out by a burdened protagonist that finds himself trapped in an enigmatic ritual that will hold dire consequences.”

Make of that what you will, but if you’re a fan of all things techy and Meshuggah-like then stick this into your eyes and ears.

Sol Agnates is out now.