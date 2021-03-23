Alice Cooper: “I’d join the Foo Fighters if they ever needed a really sick singer”

Alice Cooper has revealed that he’d consider singing for the Foo Fighters.

When asked which band he’d like to front in an interview with Atlanta's Rock 100.5 radio station, Cooper replied: “I think probably the Foo Fighters… When they do my songs, they do it exactly like the band. I mean, it's amazing. I've done a bunch of things with the Foo Fighters, and a lot of their influence was Alice Cooper.”

“The guys in the band, they said they learned how to play listening to our early albums. So when I go up on stage with the Foo Fighters, they nail my songs — they do 'em exactly the way they should be done. So I'd probably be in that band, if they ever needed a really sick lead singer.”

Cooper continued to share his love for Foo Fighters, saying, “First of all, they've got the two best drummers… The first time I saw Nirvana, I looked right past the first two guys, and I said, 'Who's this drummer?' 'Cause he was really good; he stuck out.”

“And I said, 'If that band ever breaks up, I'm going for that drummer’… I went up and did a couple of songs with [Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins's] band also. And he is really something. Hawkins is the Energizer bunny."

We hate to be the crusher of dreams, but there’s just one or two things standing in the way of Alice getting the Foos gig – and he’s about 6ft, moustached, loves a good dad joke, and is the nicest guy in rock. Yup, it’s Dave Grohl. And let’s face it, we don’t see him stepping down from the Foo Fighters throne anytime soon.