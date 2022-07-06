“He couldn’t have been nicer”: Actor Steve Carell on meeting his lookalike Alice Cooper

By ( ) published

Steve Carell calls the shock rocker the “sweetest guy in the world”

Alice cooper
(Image credit: YouTube)

Actor Steve Carell has commented on his notable resemblance to shock rocker Alice Cooper

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last week, Carell was presented with a side-by-side photo of himself and Cooper by host Jimmy Fallon. 

Carell smiled and said, “I see it!” He then went on to reveal that he actually met Alice Cooper once, and waited on him when he was working at a restaurant in Chicago. 

“He couldn’t have been nicer,” Carell said about Alice. “Sweetest guy in the world”. 

Host Jimmy Fallon agreed: “He is the nicest human.” 

Carell, who was promoting his new film Minions: The Rise of Gru, went on to reveal that Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is from the same area as him in Massachusetts. 

“He always dresses like Steven Tyler,” Carell said. “He wears leopard skin pants and walks around this little town around Boston, he walks into Dunkin Donuts and buys donuts for everybody. He’s like, ‘Ooooh ahhhh, donuts!’ But he’s like the nicest guy.

“I think they have to own it. If you’re Alice Cooper, you have to own being Alice Cooper. You have to own being Steven Tyler.”

After the show, Alice Cooper responded on his social media by sharing the clip from the show and tweeting: ‘hmmm... what do you think?’

See more

You can watch the full video below. 

Classic Rock
Classic Rock

Classic Rock is the online home of the world's best rock'n'roll magazine. We bring you breaking news, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as unrivalled access to the biggest names in rock music; from Led Zeppelin to Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses to the Rolling Stones, AC/DC to the Sex Pistols, and everything in between. Our expert writers bring you the very best on established and emerging bands plus everything you need to know about the mightiest new music releases.