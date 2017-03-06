The very best bits of Iron Maiden, by the Iron Maidens

“I can’t say I’ll have my pilot’s license in time to fly us over,” says Kirsten Rosenberg (a.k.a. Bruce Chickinson), the lead singer of Iron Maiden tribute act The Iron Maidens, “but maybe they’ll let me drive the lorry between shows!”

In a world where the Australian Pink Floyd headline Wembley Arena and festivals devoted to tribute bands are popping up with the increasing frequency, it’s no surprise that Kirsten is excited about coming to the UK this October (dates below). “Having played the UK last year - and even getting to meet some of the original members of Iron Maiden - was a dream come true,” she says. “So returning to Iron Maiden Holy Land to play even more UK dates really takes the biscuit!”

Rosenberg will be joined on the adventure by fellow Maidens Wanda Ortiz (a.k.a. Steph Harris), Courtney Cox (a.k.a. Adriana Smith), Nikki Stringfield (a.k.a. Davina Murray) and Linda McDonald (a.k.a. Nikki McBurrain). “Playing our very first show in London last year was an energetic kick in the butt!,” says Linda. “Some of the audience traveled from quite far, we understand, to make this one special show. They were absolutely amazing! It took us 15 years to finally get here and we are so glad to announce our return with five shows this time!”

There’s probably no one better placed to judge Iron Maiden’s best moments than a band who pays tribute to them every night, so we asked each of the Iron Maidens to talk about their favourite parts.

Kirsten: What’s your favourite Iron Maiden vocal, and why?

Such a cruel question! How can I pick just one favourite?! The best I can do is pick my favourite for this week! Let’s go with The Prophecy off Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son. The soaring chorus vocal melody just really grabs me. Of course, as a singer I gravitate towards big lofty notes and, fortunately for me, Bruce Dickinson offers plenty to choose from. One of the fantastic things about paying tribute to Maiden is the many opportunities to shine vocally — or fail epically in some instances [laughs]. Oh wait, but then there’s Moonchild… OK, that can be next week’s favourite… or perhaps Ghost Of The Navigator... but what about Back In The Village? AARGH!

Linda: What’s your favourite Iron Maiden drum part, and why?

Well, one of my favourite drum parts is the very beginning of Genghis Khan! That energy! That full run of the toms and that pulsating, pounding end just reminds me of a freight train plowing by! Genghis Khan has always been one of those songs that inspired me to play the drums and to seek out this kind of energy in music in general because it was just so powerful! That whole song is amazing to me and is a pure joy to listen to and to play. Then there is the McBrain era… Where Eagles Dare?

Courtney: What’s your favourite Adrian Smith guitar part, and why?

My favourite Adrian part these days (it always changes because you can’t just choose one) is his solo in Powerslave. I just love how it explodes out the gate with that epic bend following Dave’s solo and that crack of the snare drum at 3:34. The note choice and phrasing is an adrenaline rush live on stage or when listening to the track at home or in the car! It is one of those songs that reminds me of why I started playing guitar in the first place. The love and passion that solo brings to me every time we play it on the road takes me back to when I was a little kid air guitaring when no one was watching [laughs]. It is definitely in my top five of all time.

Nikki: what’s your favourite Dave Murray guitar part, and why?

It’s extremely tough to choose just one, but I’d have to say one of my favourites has to be the Dave solos from the song Powerslave. I love the whole song in general and I’m a huge fan of anything Egyptian, so it’s fun to play and perform it, especially the solos!

Wanda: what’s your favourite Iron Maiden bass line, and why?

It is impossible to choose only one Maiden bass line since so many of them are fun to play! Some of my favourites are the more challenging ones from Losfer Words, Phantom Of The Opera, Rime Of The Ancient Mariner, and The Duellists. In addition to being fun to play, they help me keep my chops up!

Iron Maidens UK tour dates

Oct 25: The Globe, Cardiff

Oct 26: Sub 89, Reading

Oct 27: The Assembly, Leamington Spa

Oct 28: Plug, Sheffield

Oct 29: O2 Islington Academy, London

Tickets are on sale now.

