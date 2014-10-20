Alice Cooper's guest spot with Theory Of A Deadman

Theory Of A Deadman have released a video for their song Savages, which features a guest appearance by Alice Cooper.

It’s the title track of their fifth album, launched in July via Roadrunner.

Frontman Tyler Connelly was present when Cooper recorded his spoken-word passage. Connelly tells Loudwire: “I flew out to where he lives. He’s got a studio at his house, he has a radio show there, and it was really straightforward.”

“They had the stuff at his house, but Howard Benson, the producer, was back in LA – he couldn’t go. So we just had a Skype call. Howard could hear everything that was going on and tell Alice what to do.

“Alice was great; he’s a pro. He’d never even seen the lyrics before. He’s like, ‘I got this.’ It’s like a one-take wonder with this guy; he’s great.”

Theory Of A Deadman return to the UK this week with Black Stone Cherry and Airbourne:

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena