Theory Of A Deadman back in the dark

Theory Of A Deadman say they've gone back to their roots for upcoming fifth album SaVages.

It’s set for launch on July 8 via Roadrunner, and the band have offered a taster in the form of a clip from lead track Drown below.

Frontoman Tyler Connolly says: “We went back to where we belong on this record – back to the angst, back to the darkness. We veered off the road a bit but it took us right to where we needed to be.”

He says of Drown: “It’s about being alone; the feeling of being washed away and left to your own devices. We’ve all felt that way – unable to stay afloat, we sink to the bottom, which always seems easier than fighting back to the surface.”

Theory Of A Deadman return to the UK in October with Black Stone Cherry and Airbourne:

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena

Theory Of A Deadman: Drown teaser