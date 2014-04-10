Theory Of A Deadman back in the dark

Theory Of A Deadman say they've gone back to their roots for upcoming fifth album SaVages.
It’s set for launch on July 8 via Roadrunner, and the band have offered a taster in the form of a clip from lead track Drown below.
Frontoman Tyler Connolly says: “We went back to where we belong on this record – back to the angst, back to the darkness. We veered off the road a bit but it took us right to where we needed to be.”
He says of Drown: “It’s about being alone; the feeling of being washed away and left to your own devices. We’ve all felt that way – unable to stay afloat, we sink to the bottom, which always seems easier than fighting back to the surface.”
Theory Of A Deadman return to the UK in October with Black Stone Cherry and Airbourne:
Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro
Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena
Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Nov 01: London Wembley Arena