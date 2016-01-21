Alice Cooper confirms North America tour

Alice Cooper has announced a 14-date North American tour for April and May.

The iconic rockstar supported Motley Crue on their farewell run of shows in the UK last year and launches his Spend The Night With Alice Cooper tour in Biloxi, Missouri, on April 29.

The 67-year-old is also scheduled to headline the Stone Free festival along with prog rockers Rick Wakeman and Steve Hackett. The indoor event takes place at London’s O2 venue on June 18 and 19.

Cooper previously said: “Coming to the UK is always like coming home for us. Fans in the UK are always high energy, always there. Headlining the very first Stone Free Festival at London’s The O2 in June next year is an example of why we feel so welcome.

“It will be my only performance in the UK next year, so that makes it even more special. And, as always with my show, you can expect the unexpected.”

Spend The Night With Alice Cooper Tour 2016

Apr. 29: Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort And Casino, MS

May 02: Nashville TPAC’s Jackson Hall, TN

May 04: Peoria Peoria Civic Center, IL

May 05: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 06: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

May 08: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

May 12: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

May 13: Wilkes-Barre FM Kirby Center, PA

May 14: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA

May 15: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 17: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

May 20: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 21: Rama Entertainment Centre, ON