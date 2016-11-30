The Mission announce 2017 Europe tour

The Mission have announced a 2017 European tour.

The band have just wrapped up the first leg of shows to mark their 30th anniversary and also in support of their 11th studio album Another Fall From Grace – but they’ll head out on the road again in May, with their performance in Sheffield, UK, on the 26th billed as singer and guitarist Wayne Hussey’s birthday celebration show.

Hussey says: “Well, it’s now just over a week since we played our last show of the year in Auckland, New Zealand, and after the fun and frolics we enjoyed over the course of the last two months on tour, we are already looking ahead to doing some more next year. So, do you wanna do it all again? We do.

“With that in mind we are pleased to be able to announce more shows for next May and June. There will be a couple more shows added to this tour – one of which is a big one – which will also be announced as soon as we have all the details.”

Tickets of on general sale from 10am on December 2 (Friday)

To mark the announcement, The Mission have released a new video for their track Blood On The Road. It was filmed on tour in Bristol, Cologne, Utrecht and Paris by James Sharples.

May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 13: Oberhausen Oberhausen New Waves Festival, Germany

May 14: Flensburg Roxy, Germany

May 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

May 18: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

May 26: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

May 27: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

May 30: Hengelo Metropol, Netherlands

May 31: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 03: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

