Alex Skolnick Trio announce live stream this Sunday

The Alex Skolnick Trio have announced a live stream this Sunday September 5. The event, in conjunction with Moonjune Records and PAP The Music Hub, will take place in New York at 7pm (midnight BST).

The Alex Skolnick Trio, which also features Nathan Peck on bass and Matt Zebroski on drums, sees the Testament guitarist playing jazz and fusion, as well as sophisticated re-harmonisations of heavy classics. The stream is free, but donations are accepted at the links below.

Those donating $10 and more will be able to get two free albums from Moonjune Records to download for free. Once payment is received you will receive an e-mail with the complete list of selected albums, Download codes for your choices will be e-mailed out on September 6.

You can watch the stream here. The link will open approx. one hour before the show.

Pre-sale donations can be made here. Paypal donations will be accepted during the performance.