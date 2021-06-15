Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson reveals two brand new songs

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has premiered two brand new pieces of music on his website, the first new music from either remaining member of Rush since Neil Peart's tragic death in 2020.

Kabul Blues and Spy House were recorded with former Coney Hatch bass player Andy Curran and, on Spy House, drummer David Quinton Steinberg. Lifeson is credited with playing "everything else" on both tracks. Both songs feature in a video, Alex Lifeson and Gibson - A 50 Year Ride, which you can watch in full below.

Both songs are instrumental pieces, although the Zeppelin-esque Kabul Blues does feature some vocal effects. Spy House is a more involved piece, reflecting the more progressive atmospherics of latter day Rush. Both pieces can be heard in full on Lifeson's website.

The music appeared as Lifeson announced the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess Electric Guitar, created by Alex Lifeson and the luthiers at Epiphone in Nashville, USA.

“The introduction of the Epiphone Alex Lifeson Axcess model based on my Gibson Les Paul Axcess model has all the same attributes and characteristics that I desired so much when we originally designed it,” says Lifeson. “The look, the sound, the playability and the utility – it’s all there for the player at any level. I’m very proud of this guitar.”